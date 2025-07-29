Houlihan Lokey Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $97.53 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $88.94 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Houlihan Lokey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148.01 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.9% to $605.35 million from $513.61 million last year.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $97.53 Mln. vs. $88.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $605.35 Mln vs. $513.61 Mln last year.

