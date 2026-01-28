Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) reported $717.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $1.94 for the same period compares to $1.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $700.2 million, representing a surprise of +2.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of managing directors - Corporate Finance : 238 compared to the 247 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 238 compared to the 247 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of managing directors - Financial and Valuation Advisory : 44 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.

: 44 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51. Number of managing directors - Financial Restructuring : 59 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59.

: 59 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59. Revenue- Corporate Finance : $473.69 million versus $475.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $473.69 million versus $475.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Financial Advisory Services : $87.13 million versus $91.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $87.13 million versus $91.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Financial Restructuring: $156.25 million versus $133.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Houlihan Lokey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)

