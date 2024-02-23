Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 133.01

The average one-year price target for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) has been revised to 133.01 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 125.87 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.02 to a high of 153.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.89% from the latest reported closing price of 131.84 / share.

Houlihan Lokey Declares $0.55 Dividend

On February 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $131.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Houlihan Lokey. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 9.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLI is 0.30%, a decrease of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 65,401K shares. The put/call ratio of HLI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 3,230K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,786K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,221K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares, representing a decrease of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 87.77% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,714K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,622K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Background Information

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

