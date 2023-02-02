Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Declares $0.53 Dividend

Houlihan Lokey said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $97.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.24%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 3.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.44% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Houlihan Lokey is $93.16. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.44% from its latest reported closing price of $97.49.

The projected annual revenue for Houlihan Lokey is $2,000MM, an increase of 8.96%. The projected annual EPS is $5.09, an increase of 24.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Houlihan Lokey. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HLI is 0.2694%, an increase of 7.3368%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 58,868K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 3,686,423 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,659,766 shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,782,705 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832,265 shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,407,948 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414,300 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,583,863 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625,544 shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 3.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475,522 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491,883 shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

