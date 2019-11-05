Houlihan Lokey buys Spain's Fidentiis in European expansion

US Markets

Houlihan Lokey said on Tuesday it had bought Spanish mid-cap advisory firm Fidentiis Capital, without disclosing any financial details, as part of the U.S. investment bank's European expansion strategy.

Fidentiis Capital, founded in 2015, specializes in Spain's mid-cap market and has advised on dozens of transactions, such as the purchase of a majority stake in food company Pastas Gallo by private equity firm ProA Capital.

Its founders Carlos Parames and Juan Luis Munoz will work at Houlihan Lokey as managing directors for corporate finance for continental Europe.

With a focus on financial restructuring, Houlihan Lokey has in the past four years bought five firms in Europe, where it now has more than 260 employees, with 180 in corporate finance.

