Houlihan Lokey Bets on Energy Advisory Growth With Intrepid Buyout

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI recently agreed to acquire Intrepid Financial Partners, an independent investment bank focused on advising clients across the energy sector. The deal, signed on June 27, is expected to close before Sept. 30, 2026. As part of the transaction, Intrepid’s investment banking professionals will join Houlihan Lokey, while Intrepid Investment Management will remain a separate business and is not included in the acquisition.

Intrepid founder and CEO Hugh “Skip” McGee III will become managing director and global chairman of Houlihan Lokey’s Oil & Gas Group, strengthening the firm’s leadership and expertise in energy-focused advisory services. The acquisition significantly expands Houlihan Lokey’s presence in one of the most active advisory markets. Intrepid brings 34 financial professionals, increasing HLI’s global energy team to more than 70 specialists.

The combined platform broadens the firm’s ability to advise oil and gas companies on mergers, acquisitions, restructurings and capital markets transactions and boosts its competitive position. It also brings veteran energy bankers Skip McGee and Christopher Winchenbaugh to the firm.

Financial terms of the acquisition are yet to be disclosed. The transaction is expected to enhance Houlihan Lokey’s long-term revenue potential by expanding its capabilities in the sector, where deal activity can generate substantial fee income. The combined entity advised on 23 U.S. Energy and Power M&A deals last year, on a pro forma basis.

Intrepid brings a proven track record, having advised on more than 120 energy transactions totaling over $215 billion since its inception. A larger team and broader client network should improve Houlihan Lokey’s ability to win mandates across deals and capital-raising transactions and innovate additional products. Because it adds specialized talent rather than another asset-heavy business, it also fits HLI’s strategy of growing through targeted advisory acquisitions.

Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey shares have decreased 26.1% in the past year compared with the 23.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.

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Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houlihan Lokey currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader Finance space can consider some better-ranked companies like Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM, Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI and Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The consensus mark for Chime Financial’s current year earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share, indicating 107% year-over-year improvement. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 90.8%. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for CHYM’s revenues in 2026 suggests 22.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acadian Asset Management’s current year earnings is pegged at $5.11 per share, signaling a 57.2% year-over-year surge. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 8.6%. Also, the consensus mark for AAMI’s revenues in the current year is pegged at $785.87 million, suggesting 42.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alerus Financial’s current year earnings is pegged at $3.02 per share, which indicates 8.6% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed two upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction in the past week. ALRS beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 35.8%.

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Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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