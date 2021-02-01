Advanced Merger Partners, a blank check company formed by Houlihan Lokey and Saddle Point Management, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Advanced Merger Partners will command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by Chairman John Mavredakis, who has been Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Houlihan's Financial Sponsors Group since 1981. He is joined by CEO and Director Roy Katzovicz, who founded Saddle Point in 2018 and currently serves as its CEO, and CFO Stephen Katchur, who has been President of Blue Ribbon CFOs since 2018 and currently serves as an operations consultant to Saddle Point. Advanced Merger Partners has not chosen a specific industry or sector, but plans to leverage its relationship with both Houlihan and Saddle Point to attract and acquire prospective target companies.



Advanced Merger Partners was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AMPI.U. It filed confidentially on January 14, 2021. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Houlihan Lokey and Saddle Point's SPAC Advanced Merger Partners files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



