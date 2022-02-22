Houghton Mifflin to be bought by Veritas Capital in $2.8 bln deal

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co HMHC.O said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Veritas Capital in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

