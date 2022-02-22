US Markets
Houghton Mifflin to be bought by Veritas Capital in $2.8 bln deal

Nathan Gomes
Educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Veritas Capital in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion.

