Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$43m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$600m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.2%.

NasdaqGS:HMHC Return on Capital Employed December 6th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 2.9% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is using 41% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 29% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's ROCE

In the end, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 37% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



