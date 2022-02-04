Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company's (NASDAQ:HMHC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The US$2.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$480m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$49m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$45m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 18% is expected, which seems realistic. However, if this rate turns out to be too buoyant, the company may become profitable later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:HMHC Earnings Per Share Growth February 4th 2022

Underlying developments driving Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's case is 86%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, take a look at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.