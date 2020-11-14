Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$2.75 reflecting a 15% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 82% to US$0.74. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and losses of US$0.66 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$3.35, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.7%, well above its historical decline of 2.4% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 24% next year. Although Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected next year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

