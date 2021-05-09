Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

Investors in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.9% to close at US$9.80 following the release of its first-quarter results. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 5.0% short of analyst estimates at US$146m, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.41, 27% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:HMHC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's dual analysts is for revenues of US$850.5m in 2021, which would reflect a definite 17% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 70% to US$0.45. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.04b and losses of US$0.45 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

The consensus price target rose 19% to US$6.25, seeming to imply that weaker revenue sentiment is not expected to have a major impact on the company's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 4.7% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 22% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 18% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.