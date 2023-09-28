News & Insights

Hou Angui appointed general manager of China Baowu Steel Group

September 28, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hou Angui was appointed as the general manager of China Baowu Steel Group, the world's largest steelmaker, the company said on its WeChat account on Thursday.

This came after Hu Wangming, previously the general manager, was named as chairman and party chief of the group in June.

