Hotung Investment Reappoints Key Subsidiary Director

May 27, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Hotung Investment Holdings Limited (SG:BLS) has released an update.

Hotung Investment Holdings Limited has announced the re-appointment of Ms. Shih-Ping Chen as an independent director to the board of its principal subsidiary, Hotung Venture Capital Corp., effective from 27 May 2024. This move reaffirms the company’s commitment to strong governance and experienced leadership within its principal investment arm.

