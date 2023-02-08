Markets
Hoth: Proof-of-concept Data In Mouse Model Supports Therapeutic Cognitive Potential Of HT-ALZ

February 08, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing of 20mg/kg and 40mg/kg of HT-ALZ. HT-ALZ is a therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer's disease.

The company reported that the longer treatment before beginning of testing is improving performance of more mice in the water maze and appears to have a positive effect on anxiety-like behavior in the elevated plus maze. The groups of mice treated with the higher doses, appear to have the most benefit, Hoth noted.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics are up 29% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

