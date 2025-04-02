Hoth, Washington University School Of Medicine Collaborate To Advance Alzheimer's Disease Research

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) Wednesday announced its collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to advance Alzheimer's disease research through a novel therapeutic strategy.

The partnership centers on a recently submitted NIH grant proposal focused on studying HT-ALZ, an FDA-approved NK-1 receptor antagonist, for its potential to reduce neuroinflammation and improve cognitive function in Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The research collaboration is led by Dr. Carla Yuede, Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Neuroscience, and Director of the Animal Behavior Core at Washington University. The proposal, titled "Cell Type Specificity of Neurokinin-1 Receptor Antagonists on Cognitive Improvement," aims to understand the precise neurological mechanisms and cellular targets responsible for the beneficial cognitive effects observed with HT-ALZ.

In preclinical studies conducted at Washington University, chronic oral administration of HT-ALZ significantly improved cognitive functions, reduced anxiety-like behaviors, and decreased astrocyte-driven neuroinflammation in the APP/PS1 mouse model of Alzheimer's. Acute treatment also reduced brain interstitial fluid Aß40 levels by approximately 15% within 20 hours.

Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics, commented, "We are proud to support Dr. Yuede and her team at Washington University. This grant application represents a significant milestone in our commitment to understanding NK-1 receptor biology and its role in neurological diseases, specifically Alzheimer's. We believe that HT-ALZ, with its established safety profile, holds tremendous promise as a therapeutic intervention."

