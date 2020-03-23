Hoth To Commence Studies For Finding COVID-19 Vaccine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) has reached an agreement with Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. to form a joint venture, to be named HaloVax, to commence preclinical studies for the development of vaccine prospects to prevent COVID-19. The studies are based upon VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine platform exclusively licensed by Voltron from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Mark Poznansky, Director, Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, of MGH said, "The team at the Vaccine and Immunology Center at Massachusetts General Hospital is focused on developing a self-assembling vaccine for COVID-19 through its existing VaxCelerate platform."

