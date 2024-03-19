News & Insights

Hoth Therapeutics: Pre-clinical Research Shows HT-ALZ's Profound Impact On Alzheimer's Pathology

March 19, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) reported positive pre-clinical research showcasing the potential of HT-ALZ, an Alzheimer's disease therapeutic. The company said the research presents compelling evidence of HT-ALZ's capacity to improve memory tasks related to the hippocampus and sensorimotor gating, showcasing an important step forward in Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Hoth Therapeutics said it remains committed to further research and development of HT-ALZ, including detailed analyses of its effects on microglial activation and brain inflammation. The company said it is optimistic about HT-ALZ's path toward.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics are up 34% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

