Hoth Therapeutics: Treatment ‘successfully’ stabilized tumor growth in study

Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) announced early data from a preclinical study of its latest cancer treatment. The preliminary results demonstrate that the treatment successfully stabilizes tumor growth with remarkable consistency across subjects, showing potential as an effective therapeutic option in oncology. This study was performed and took place under a sponsored scientific research agreement with NC State University. The study measured tumor volumes in treated and untreated subjects over the course of the experiment. Key observations from the initial data include: Tumor volumes in treated subjects remained remarkably stable over the course of the study, suggesting that the treatment may significantly inhibit tumor growth. Tumor sizes were highly consistent across all treated animals, as demonstrated by the minimal error bars on the graph. This uniform response highlights the treatment’s potential reproducibility and reliability. In contrast, untreated subjects showed greater variability and an increase in tumor volume, underscoring the potential efficacy of the treatment in slowing or halting tumor growth. As Hoth Therapeutics advances this research, the company will continue analyzing additional tissue data to further validate these results. The company is committed to moving forward with the development of this promising treatment and exploring its full potential for patients in need of effective cancer therapies.

