Hoth Therapeutics' Topical Gel Shows Promise In Mitigating Cancer Treatment Related Skin Problems

June 24, 2025 — 11:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH), Tuesday reported that its experimental topical gel, HT-001, achieved primary efficacy in at least one key dermatologic metric for 100 percent of patients in its Phase 2a CLEER-001 study addressing skin side effects from EGFR inhibitors.

EGFR inhibitors, used in cancers such as non-small cell lung and colorectal, often provoke painful rashes, itching, dryness, nail issues, and hair loss, leading many patients to reduce or halt therapy.

In CLEER-001, over 65% of participants experienced meaningful relief from pain and pruritus, and none required dose adjustments or treatment discontinuation. HT-001, applied once daily, leverages an FDA-approved neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist to dampen Substance P-driven inflammation without systemic immunosuppression.

Supported by preclinical data showing reduced dermatitis and alopecia in erlotinib-treated rats, HT-001 is advancing with Phase 2b/3 trials now in planning.

HOTH is currently trading at $1.25, up $0.03 or 2.45 percent on hte Nasdaq.

