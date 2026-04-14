Hoth Therapeutics Soars On Positive HT-VA Study Data Of GDNF In Obesity And Fatty Liver Disease

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, saw its shares surge by more than 55% in the pre-market after the firm announced positive data from its HT-VA study, which evaluated the effects of parenteral GDNF or Glial Cell-Derived Neurotrophic Factor in diet-induced obesity and metabolic-associated fatty liver disease.

The study demonstrated parenteral GDNF directly reprograms liver fat metabolism at the genetic level in a preclinical model of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD).

Following the news, HOTH is up $0.80, up 58.23%.

HT-VA Study Key Findings

The HT-VA study was conducted under the firm's Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Emory University. The firm noted that, unlike existing therapies that primarily focus on weight loss, GDNF directly targets the biological mechanisms underlying liver fat accumulation. The results include,

-Statistically, a notable decrease in Srebf1, a crucial gene regulating fat synthesis in the liver and Increased expression of Ppara, a central regulator of fat metabolism and fat burning.

-GDNF outperformance of semaglutide in key gene expression markers tied to liver fat regulation.

-And GDNF demonstrated broad metabolic impact at the genetic level, not just weight reduction

What's Ahead?

Hoth plans to advance HT-VA findings into additional preclinical validation studies and evaluate clinical development pathways for metabolic and liver diseases.

In addition, the firm is also exploring strategic partnerships and collaborations to accelerate development.

The firm's development pipeline includes HT-001 targeted for EGFR-inhibitor-induced skin rash in cancer patients, HT-KIT targeted for Mast-cell driven disorders, and HT-ALZ targeted for Alzheimer's Disease.

HOTH has traded between $0.48 and $2.11 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.51, down 0.70%.

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