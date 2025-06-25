Hoth Therapeutics, Silo Pharma Launch JV To Commercialize VA-Invented Obesity Drug

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) and Silo Pharma (SILO) announced the formation of a joint venture to develop and commercialize a treatment for obesity and metabolic disease based on technology licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The therapeutic platform centers on Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, a VA-invented biologic with demonstrated anti-obesity effects and metabolic regulation in preclinical models.

"With obesity at epidemic levels and no curative therapies available, we believe GDNF is a game-changer," said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

