Markets
HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics, Silo Pharma Launch JV To Commercialize VA-Invented Obesity Drug

June 25, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) and Silo Pharma (SILO) announced the formation of a joint venture to develop and commercialize a treatment for obesity and metabolic disease based on technology licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The therapeutic platform centers on Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, a VA-invented biologic with demonstrated anti-obesity effects and metabolic regulation in preclinical models.

"With obesity at epidemic levels and no curative therapies available, we believe GDNF is a game-changer," said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOTH
SILO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.