Hoth Therapeutics Says GDNF Beats Semaglutide In Preclinical Obesity, Liver Disease Study New Data

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced preclinical data from its VA-backed study on glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) as a novel treatment for obesity and metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

In a head-to-head comparison, glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor demonstrated superior efficacy over semaglutide in key metrics, including weight stabilization, glucose tolerance, liver weight reduction, and adipose tissue control—particularly in female models.

This breakthrough positions glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor as a potential game-changer in the $200 billion obesity market, offering a differentiated mechanism that could address limitations of current GLP-1 agonists like gastrointestinal side effects and muscle loss. With obesity affecting over 1 billion people globally and MASLD impacting up to 30% of adults, GDNF's multi-faceted benefits could revolutionize treatment paradigms.

"These results are a monumental step forward for Hoth and the fight against obesity," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "GDNF not only matched but exceeded semaglutide in critical areas, opening doors to a new era of safer, more effective therapies. As we advance this program, we're excited about its potential to deliver life-changing outcomes for patients and significant value for our shareholders."

Hoth's glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor program is part of a robust pipeline, including HT-001 (Phase 2 for cancer-related skin toxicities), HT-KIT (Orphan Drug Designation for mast cell cancers), and HT-ALZ (for Alzheimer's).

