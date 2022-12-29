Markets
HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Rises On FDA Accepting IND For Its HT-001 Therapeutic

December 29, 2022 — 10:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) are rising more than 100% Thursday morning after the company said the FDA accepted Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the company's HT-001 therapeutic for the treatment for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy.

EGFR inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer.

The company plans to start its Phase 2a study of HT-001 in the first quarter of 2023.

HOTH is at $9.59 currently. It has traded in the range of $2.61-$43.75 in the last 1 year.

