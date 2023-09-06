News & Insights

Hoth Therapeutics Reports Positive Results From Phase 1b Trial Of BioLexa

September 06, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) said it has completed analysis of the data from Phase 1b clinical trial of BioLexa as a therapeutic for atopic dermatitis. The company said the treatment with BioLexa over the 14-day treatment period led to a 35% improvement in SCORAD measurement and a 60% improvement in EASI measurement of atopic skin disease, whereas gentamicin lotion and placebo had no effect. Patient-reported DLQI found that BioLexa use led to a 46% improvement in patient quality of life.

Hoth Therapeutics believes the early data results strongly support further investigation of BioLexa as a steroid sparing therapeutic for atopic dermatitis.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics are up 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

