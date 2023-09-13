News & Insights

Hoth Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Results Of HT-KIT Therapeutic; Stock Surges

September 13, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced that HT-KIT, a new molecular entity for the treatment of advance systemic mastocytosis, achieved positive preclinical results in a study sponsored by the company. The sponsored preclinical research was conducted at NC State University. HT-KIT already has Orphan Drug Designation.

Key findings from initial studies in the mouse model include: HT-KIT effectively kills human mast cells that rely on signaling through the KIT receptor to survive; the effects of a single dose of HT-KIT lasted for about 2 weeks; and HT-KIT efficacy at reducing KIT expression lasted for 7 days. HT-KIT showed positive results in AML, the company noted.

Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, said: "We look forward to leveraging these results in our program development as we prepare to meet with the FDA before year end."

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics are up 25% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

