Hoth Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Results Of HT-KIT Therapeutic; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced that HT-KIT, a new molecular entity for the treatment of advance systemic mastocytosis, achieved positive preclinical results in a study sponsored by the company. The sponsored preclinical research was conducted at NC State University. HT-KIT already has Orphan Drug Designation.

Key findings from initial studies in the mouse model include: HT-KIT effectively kills human mast cells that rely on signaling through the KIT receptor to survive; the effects of a single dose of HT-KIT lasted for about 2 weeks; and HT-KIT efficacy at reducing KIT expression lasted for 7 days. HT-KIT showed positive results in AML, the company noted.

Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, said: "We look forward to leveraging these results in our program development as we prepare to meet with the FDA before year end."

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics are up 25% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.