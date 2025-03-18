Hoth Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Data For HT-KIT In Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) Tuesday announced positive preclinical results for HT-KIT, a novel targeted therapy for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

GIST is a rare but aggressive cancer often driven by activating mutations in the KIT receptor. Results from the study showed that HT-KIT effectively reduced KIT receptor expression within 24 hours, with effects sustained for 72 hours. Further, HT-KIT triggered significant tumor cell death as early as 24 hours post-treatment.

"By directly targeting the underlying genetic drivers of GIST, HT-KIT has the potential to overcome limitations of existing therapies and provide a new therapeutic strategy for patients with KIT-driven malignancies," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics.

