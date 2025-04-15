Hoth Therapeutics Reports Encouraging Interim Data From Phase 2a CLEER-001 Study Of HT-001

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.(HOTH) Tuesday reported positive interim data from its Phase 2a study dubbed CLEER-001, evaluating HT-001 for the treatment of pruritus associated with skin toxicities caused by Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) inhibitors.

EGFR inhibitors, widely used in oncology, commonly cause skin-related adverse effects, including intense itching.

In the CLEER-001 study, patients experienced a 50 percent reduction in pruritus severity, with mean scores dropping from 1.6 on Day 1 to 0.8 by Day 21. Rapid symptom relief was also observed, with mean scores improving to 1.0 by Day 7. Some patients achieved complete resolution of pruritus within the 21-day period. Further, HT-001 was well tolerated, and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

