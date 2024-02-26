News & Insights

Markets
HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Partners Altasciences For Study On HT-KIT Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced Monday that it has completed bioanalytical method development under its prior agreement with Altasciences.

The company now plans to further engage Altasciences to perform a key study of mouse blood and plasma analysis from samples collected in Hoth's sponsored scientific research conducted at NC State University.

The blood and plasma samples collected are part of a dose response study in a humanized mouse model.

The upcoming study will use the newly validated bioanalytical method developed at Altasciences to test the amount of HT-KIT from the dose response study and help determine how long HT-KIT remains in the blood stream post dosing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.