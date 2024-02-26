Hoth Therapeutics Partners Altasciences For Study On HT-KIT Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced Monday that it has completed bioanalytical method development under its prior agreement with Altasciences.

The company now plans to further engage Altasciences to perform a key study of mouse blood and plasma analysis from samples collected in Hoth's sponsored scientific research conducted at NC State University.

The blood and plasma samples collected are part of a dose response study in a humanized mouse model.

The upcoming study will use the newly validated bioanalytical method developed at Altasciences to test the amount of HT-KIT from the dose response study and help determine how long HT-KIT remains in the blood stream post dosing.

