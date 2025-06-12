BioTech
Hoth Therapeutics Obtains Japan Patent Protecting HT-KIT Platform Through 2039

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that it has obtained Japan Country Patent No. 7677628 for its HT-KIT platform.

The patent was granted by the Japan Patent Office on May 7, 2025, providing exclusive protection through August 27, 2039.

The patent covers Hoth's novel approach using splice-switching oligonucleotides or SSOs to selectively disrupt KIT gene expression in mast cells, which are involved in conditions ranging from chronic hives to rare cancers.

This patent ensures long-term commercial exclusivity in the Japanese pharmaceutical market.

Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, said, "Securing intellectual property protection in Japan—a globally significant pharmaceutical market—underscores the global value of HT-KIT. We see strategic licensing potential across Asia as we move this asset forward."

Hoth continues to seek strategic global partners, especially in Asia, to co-develop and commercialize HT-KIT and other innovative therapeutic platforms.

Currently, HOTH is trading at $1.40, up by 6.44 percent on the Nasdaq.

