Hoth Therapeutics Inks Production Deal With Tergus Pharma For HT-001 GLP And GMP Materials

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, said Thursday it has signed a production agreement with Tergus Pharma for both GLP and GMP materials associated with its novel cancer treatment drug, HT-001.

The production agreement comes as Hoth has requested a Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA to discuss a proposed drug development program for the novel treatment.

HT-001 is a topical formulation designed for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. EGFR inhibitors are used for treatment of cancers.

HT-001 is targeted to treat these EGFR-induced skin disorders to allow patients to achieve the best potential outcomes of EGFR therapy.

"Hoth management is pleased with the advancement of our HT-001 treatment throughout the developmental process. Patients struggling with dermatological ailments have been known to halt, and even discontinue potentially life-saving oncology treatments," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics.

