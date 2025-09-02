Hoth Therapeutics: HT-KIT Surpasses Preclinical Milestones

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced combined positive findings from multiple preclinical programs evaluating its precision antisense candidate HT-KIT, including compelling anti-tumor efficacy, and new GLP-validated bioanalytical results that exceeded internationally recognized regulatory thresholds. Hoth expects to integrate the bioanalytical data into its formal GLP toxicology package and is preparing for an IND.

Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, said: "We believe HT-KIT has the potential to transform outcomes in KIT-driven cancers, and these milestones accelerate our path toward IND submission and first-in-human trials."

