Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Up on Upbeat Alzheimer's Drug Data

Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares jumped 17.4% on Mar 19 and continued to gain another 1.5% in the after-market hours as the company reported positive pre-clinical research data demonstrating the potential of its investigational therapeutic candidate, HT-ALZ, to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Hoth Therapeutics’ HT-ALZ uses a novel mechanism of action targeting the Substance P/Neurokinin 1 Receptor pathway to treat neuroinflammation and cognitive deficits associated with AD.

In preclinical models, it was observed that HT-ALZ reduces soluble Aβ levels (an important biomarker for the improvement of neurodegeneration in AD patients) in the brain's interstitial fluid. HT-ALZ significantly reduces anxiety-like behavior and enhances cognitive function.

In the past year, shares of HOTH have plunged 37.8% compared with the industry’s 9.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pe the company, analysis of pre-clinical research data demonstrated HT-ALZ's massive potential to improve memory tasks, which could be a breakthrough in the treatment of AD patients.

HOTH reported that the cognitive benefits provided by HT-ALZ therapy in pre-clinical models suggest that the candidate’s novel approach could result in a reduction in brain inflammation, thereby improving cognitive outcomes for AD patients.

However, the company also stated that HT-ALZ’s effects on plaque deposition and Aβ levels were inconclusive. Therefore, Hoth Therapeutics is planning the developmental path forward for the candidate based only on its ability to restore cognitive functions and improve the quality of life for patients suffering from AD.

The company is currently gearing up to conduct further research and development of HT-ALZ, including detailed analyses of its effects on microglial activation and brain inflammation.

Hoth Therapeutics plans to report detailed results from the pre-clinical study later in 2024.

The company’s clinical-stage pipeline comprises two candidates, HT-001 and BioLexa, which are currently being developed in separate early-stage studies for different dermatology indications.

The company also has several other candidates in its pre-clinical portfolio, which are currently being studied for various oncology, neurology, dermatology and inflammatory indications.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Hoth Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the drug/biotech industry are ADMA Biologics ADMA, FibroGen FGEN and Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET. While ADMA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FGEN and ACET carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA Biologics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased from 22 cents to 30 cents. During the same period, the estimate for ADMA’s 2025 EPS has increased from 32 cents to 50 cents. In the past year, shares of ADMA have surged 99.7%.

ADMA beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched in one, delivering an average earnings surprise of 85%.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FibroGen’s 2024 loss per share has narrowed from $1.14 to $1.09. During the same period, the estimate for FibroGen’s 2025 loss per share is pegged at 6 cents. In the past year, shares of FGEN have plunged 87.9%.

FGEN beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 2.26%.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adicet Bio’s 2023 loss per share has remained constant at $3.39. During the same period, the consensus estimate for Adicet’s 2024 loss per share has remained constant at $1.81. In the past year, shares of ACET have plunged 69.1%.

ACET beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 8.36%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.