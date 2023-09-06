News & Insights

HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Gains 10% On Positive Results From Phase 1b Trial Of BioLexa

September 06, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) shares are shares are surging more than 10 percent in pre-market trading on Wednesday after reporting positive results from 14-day Phase 1b clinical trial of BioLexa as a therapeutic for atopic dermatitis.

Treatment with BioLexa over the 14-day treatment period led to a 35% improvement in SCORAD (SCORing Atopic Dermatitis) measurement and a 60% improvement in EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index) measurement of atopic skin disease, whereas gentamicin lotion and placebo had no effect.

Further, 78% of patients reported that their overall health had improved since starting BioLexa as compared to 22% stating that there was no change in their health, or their health was worse.

According to patient-reported DLQI (Dermatology Life Quality Index questionnaire), BioLexa use also led to a 46% improvement in patient quality of life whereas placebo had no effect

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
