Hoth Therapeutics Gains 10% On Positive Results From Phase 1b Trial Of BioLexa

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) shares are shares are surging more than 10 percent in pre-market trading on Wednesday after reporting positive results from 14-day Phase 1b clinical trial of BioLexa as a therapeutic for atopic dermatitis.

Treatment with BioLexa over the 14-day treatment period led to a 35% improvement in SCORAD (SCORing Atopic Dermatitis) measurement and a 60% improvement in EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index) measurement of atopic skin disease, whereas gentamicin lotion and placebo had no effect.

Further, 78% of patients reported that their overall health had improved since starting BioLexa as compared to 22% stating that there was no change in their health, or their health was worse.

According to patient-reported DLQI (Dermatology Life Quality Index questionnaire), BioLexa use also led to a 46% improvement in patient quality of life whereas placebo had no effect

