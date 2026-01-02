Hoth Therapeutics Files Two Provisional Patents To Build Oncology Dermatology Platform

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) has filed two U.S. provisional patent applications that expand its intellectual property portfolio and lay the foundation for a new oncology-focused dermatology platform aimed at treating skin toxicities caused by modern cancer therapies.

The first filing covers the topical treatment of radiation-induced skin toxicity in cancer patients, while the second addresses dermatologic side effects linked to emerging targeted therapies, including newer generations of menin inhibitors. Together, the applications secure priority rights around the use of HT-001 to manage therapy-related skin damage across radiation and next-generation oncology treatments.

Hoth's filings are designed to protect the use of HT-001, a receptor antagonist, to target the neurogenic and inflammatory pathways believed to underlie these conditions.

Management said the new patents represent a strategic expansion into the growing oncodermatology and supportive-care markets and support the development of a scalable platform spanning radiation oncology, targeted therapies, dermatology, and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company also noted that the filings provide flexibility for further preclinical work, formulation development, and future U.S. and international patent protection.

Wednesday HOTH closed at $1.04 or 5.05% higher on the NasdaqCM.

