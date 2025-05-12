HOTH THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $HOTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOTH THERAPEUTICS ($HOTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, missing estimates of -$0.27 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HOTH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HOTH THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of HOTH THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 121,947 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,228
- UBS GROUP AG removed 25,471 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,054
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 22,840 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,840
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 13,576 shares (+72.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,156
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 13,038 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,753
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 11,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,303
- CITIGROUP INC removed 4,553 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,553
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HOTH THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HOTH THERAPEUTICS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOTH forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.