HOTH

HOTH THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $HOTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 12, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

HOTH THERAPEUTICS ($HOTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, missing estimates of -$0.27 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

HOTH THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of HOTH THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 121,947 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,228
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 25,471 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,054
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 22,840 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,840
  • TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 13,576 shares (+72.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,156
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 13,038 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,753
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 11,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,303
  • CITIGROUP INC removed 4,553 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,553

HOTH THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

