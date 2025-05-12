HOTH THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $HOTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOTH THERAPEUTICS ($HOTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, missing estimates of -$0.27 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

HOTH THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of HOTH THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOTH THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

