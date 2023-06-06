Hoth Therapeutics' Alzheimer's Disease Drug Yields Positive Results In Preclinical Study

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) announced on Tuesday that HT-ALZ, a therapeutic in development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, achieved positive results in preclinical testing, outpacing its previous study.

A higher dose of HT-ALZ showed positive effects on cognitive function in a spatial memory test performed at Washington University in St Louis.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease that is characterized by aggregates of amyloid ß (Aß) plaques and neurofibrillary tangles of Tau protein in the brain, which contribute to the clinical symptoms of the disease such as dementia.

In a previous preclinical study that investigated the effect of HT-ALZ in reducing the concentration of Aß in the brain interstitial fluid, using an established Alzheimer's Disease mouse model, there was a significant decrease in Aß in both male and female mice after acute treatment with HT-ALZ, compared to placebo-treated animals and baseline Aß levels.

Commenting on the preclinical findings, Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, said, "This recently completed phase of our studies in conjunction with Washington University is a positive step forward and we now will begin processing the brains of the animal subjects for total plaque load and soluble/insoluble beta amyloid levels."

HOTH has traded in a range of $1.52 to $17.50 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $1.88, up 1.62%. In premarket activity today, shares are up over 78% at $3.35.

