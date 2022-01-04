Markets
Hoth Therapeutics: HT-ALZ Reduces Circulating Brain Aß In Alzheimer's Disease Mouse Model

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) reported proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ. The company said a significant decline in Aß was seen in the Alzheimer's disease mouse model after acute treatment with HT-ALZ.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease that is characterized by aggregates of amyloid ß (Aß) plaques and neurofibrillary tangles of Tau protein in the brain. HT-ALZ is a therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer's disease. The research was conducted as part of the company's Sponsored Research Agreement with Washington University in St. Louis.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics were up 43% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

