Hoth Stock Up as Lead Drug Heals Skin Toxicities in Cancer Patient

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics HOTH surged 81.4% on Sept. 5, after the company announced positive data from the treatment of the first patient with its lead candidate, HT-001, who was experiencing papulopustular eruptions (PPEs). Notably, PPEs are a common and debilitating side effect of EGFR inhibitor (EGFRI) therapy in cancer patients.

Hoth’s HT-001 Demonstrates Superior Efficacy in PPEs Treatment

In this groundbreaking case, the 59-year-old female patient undergoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer witnessed significant improvement in symptoms just one week after receiving the novel therapeutic. Based on the rapid healing of lesions and relief of discomfort, the patient discontinued treatment after just one week.

Importantly, no new lesions appeared over the next three weeks, underscoring HT-001's potential as a safe and effective treatment for EGFRI-related PPEs. Such results mark a significant milestone in addressing a serious unmet medical need experienced by cancer patients receiving EGFRI therapy. If successfully developed, the candidate could greatly improve the quality of life for cancer patients suffering from EGFRI-induced skin toxicities.

Year to date, shares of HOTH have lost 12.5% compared with the industry’s 0.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EGFRIs, commonly used to treat various epithelial cancers, often cause skin side effects in the form of PPEs like acneiform rashes, affecting up to 90% of patients. These side effects, causing pruritus (itching) and burning, can be severe enough to disrupt or stop cancer treatments. HT-001 presents a new solution for managing these skin toxicities, providing quick symptom relief without interrupting the patient's ongoing cancer therapy.

HOTH’s Future Development Plans for HT-001 to Treat EGFRI-Induced PPEs

In a separate press release, Hoth announced that it has received Institutional Review Board approval from the Montefiore Medical Center and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to proceed with its first-in-human mid-stage study of topical HT-001 to treat EGFRI-induced skin toxicities.

Per management, the ongoing phase IIa dose-ranging study will evaluate theefficacy, safety and tolerability of the candidate to treat the above indication.

Hoth’s Developmental Pipeline Beyond HT-001

Apart from the lead candidate HT-001, which is being developed for EGFRI-induced skin toxicities, Hoth is developing several other next-generation therapies for different unmet medical needs. One such investigational candidate is BioLexa, which is currently being developed in a separate early-stage study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Hoth currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Illumina, Inc. ILMN, Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS and Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Illumina’s 2024 earnings per share have moved up from $1.18 to $3.62. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $2.93 to $4.50. Year to date, shares of ILMN have lost 6.8%.

ILMN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 463.46%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Krystal Biotech’s 2024 earnings per share have increased from $1.98 to $2.37. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $4.33 to $7.59. Year to date, shares of KRYS have risen 50%.

KRYS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 45.95%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.24 to 48 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $1.71 to $1.51. Year to date, shares of FULC have jumped 27.9%.

FULC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 393.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.