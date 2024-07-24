News & Insights

Hoth Signs Deal With LTS Therapy To Develop & Manufacture HT-ALZ Oral Film Prot; Stock Up

July 24, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) said that it has signed an agreement with LTS Therapy Systems LLC, to develop and manufacture the HT-ALZ oral film prototype. HT-ALZ is being developed as a novel therapeutic solution for Alzheimer's Disease based on its exciting preclinical results released earlier this year.

HT-ALZ's pre-clinical significance lies in its ability to restore cognitive functions and improve quality of life for subjects suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The HT-ALZ prototype development and manufacturing work by LTS will be used to support a future Investigational New Drug Application to initiate clinical trials.

In pre-market, the shares were gaining 45.82 percent to trade at $1.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
