Hoth Signs Deal With LTS Therapy To Develop & Manufacture HT-ALZ Oral Film Prot; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) said that it has signed an agreement with LTS Therapy Systems LLC, to develop and manufacture the HT-ALZ oral film prototype. HT-ALZ is being developed as a novel therapeutic solution for Alzheimer's Disease based on its exciting preclinical results released earlier this year.

HT-ALZ's pre-clinical significance lies in its ability to restore cognitive functions and improve quality of life for subjects suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The HT-ALZ prototype development and manufacturing work by LTS will be used to support a future Investigational New Drug Application to initiate clinical trials.

In pre-market, the shares were gaining 45.82 percent to trade at $1.40.

