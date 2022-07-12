Hoth Says HT-ALZ Therapeutic Shows Cognitive Improvements In Alzheimer's Disease Mouse Model

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) said that Chronic treatment with HT-ALZ (greater than 5 weeks) demonstrated significant improvement in behavioral and cognitive function tests in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model supporting a positive therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ for treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

In Tuesday regular trading, HOTH was trading at $0.52 up $0.11 or 29.27%.

Alzheimer's disease or AD is a neurodegenerative disease that is characterized by aggregates of amyloid ß (Aß) plaques and neurofibrillary tangles of Tau protein in the brain, which contribute to the clinical symptoms of the disease such as dementia.

The company noted that other behavioral assessments performed at earlier treatment periods (less than 5 weeks treatment) with HT-ALZ did not show a significant improvement compared to vehicle treated animals, however, were trending in a positive predictive manner towards improvement. The data suggests a time-dependent improvement after initiation of HT-ALZ treatment consistent with other AD therapeutics1. These other behavioral assessments are currently being repeated after longer HT-ALZ dosing periods (eg, 6 weeks).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.