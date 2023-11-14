News & Insights

Hoth Completes Pre-IND Meeting With FDA On Development Of HT-KIT Therapeutic

November 14, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) Tuesday announced the successful completion of a pre-IND meeting with the FDA on the development plan for its HT-KIT therapeutic.

HT-KIT is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets the proto-oncogene cKIT by inducing mRNA frameshifting. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it has already received orphan drug designation from the FDA.

Hoth Therapeutics is developing the drug product HT-KIT indicated for the treatment of adult patients with AdvSM.

Based on the FDA's feedback, Hoth intends to advance its IND-enabling activities for HT-KIT.

