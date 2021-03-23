Markets
Hoth: Extremely Positive In Vitro Data Supports HT-002's Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) reported in vitro data showing SARS-CoV-2 antiviral activity for its lead peptide candidate for HT-002, a therapeutic targeted for the treatment of COVID-19. The company said the data supports that HT-002 has the potential to be developed as a novel therapeutic to both prevent and treat COVID-19. The company plans to pursue further preclinical animal studies.

"We are encouraged by these extremely positive in vitro results supporting that HT-002's novel peptide could provide substantial antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2," said Stefanie Johns, Chief Scientific Officer of Hoth Therapeutics.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics were up nearly 60% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

