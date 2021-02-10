Hotels.com Offers the Perfect Way to 'Trash' Your Ex This Valentine's Day

For every relationship that leads to wedded bliss, there are several more that crash and burn. With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Hotels.com, a division of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), offers a compelling way to "trash" your ex -- figuratively speaking, of course.

On this clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 5, "The Wrap" host Jason Hall and Fool.com contributors Danny Vena and Brian Withers talk about this unique twist on Valentine's Day gift giving.

Jason Hall: Danny Vena. Let's talk about Valentine's Day.

Danny Vena: [laughs] We are just little more than a week away from Valentine's Day. I saw this headline and I just couldn't pass it up.

Hall: It's absolutely hilarious.

Vena: Hotels.com, which is owned by Expedia, is letting you reserve a dumpster so that you can trash your ex for Valentine's Day. [laughs] Now through February the 12th, you can visit Hotels.com, tell us why your ex deserves to stay in the dumps, and what your dreamiest hotel stay would be, you'll get a totally fictional, yet equally satisfying booking confirmation email for your ex's figurative Valentine's Day dumpster stay. [laughs] At the same time, you will be entered into a drawing to win a $300 Hotels.com gift card, so that it's ready to check-in whenever you are. I love this line. "Who said breakups have to suck?" [laughs]

Brian Withers: You don't get that at Bloomberg folks, let me tell you.

Hall: I just want to say, the thing that's funniest about this is Danny has been married to the same wonderful woman for a long time.

Vena: Twenty plus years.

Hall: All three of us are happily long-term, married. And Danny brings that. That's great. That's fantastic.

Withers: It's priceless.

Hall: It's nice to have a little light fun on a Friday.

