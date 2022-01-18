Hotels group IHG names finance industry veteran Oppenheimer as chair

Adds background, details

Jan 18 (Reuters) - IHG's IHG.L Non-Executive Chair Patrick Cescau will retire after close to a decade in the role and be replaced by financial services industry executive Deanna Oppenheimer, the Holiday Inn owner said on Tuesday.

Oppenheimer currently serves as non-executive chair of British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L and is also on the board of Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the news and information company that owns Reuters News.

The change at the FTSE 100 .FTSE firm, once the world's biggest hotelier, comes as the hospitality industry navigates a bumpy recovery from the pandemic, with some companies still facing uncertainty due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

IHG, which also owns the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe chains, had said in October it had seen signs of recovery and that revenue was inching closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Incoming chair Oppenheimer's experience includes stints at Barclays BARC.L, where she was a senior executive at its UK and Europe businesses, as well as Tesco TSCO.L and Premier Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L, where she held director positions.

French-born Cescau, a Unilever ULVR.L veteran who had served as CEO of the consumer products giant, will retire from IHG's board in August.

