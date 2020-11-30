Hotels group Accor's 500 mln euro bond oversubscribed

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Demand for French hotel group Accor's ACCP.PA 500 million euro ($597 million) convertible bond sale is oversubscribed several times over, one of the lead managers said, raising hopes for other coronavirus-hit companies looking to raise funds.

Several companies in the travel and tourism sector are likely to follow Accor into the financing market in the coming days, said Eric Arnould, global head of equity capital markets at Natixis CNAT.PA, a joint global coordinator on the Accor deal alongside BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and Societe Generale SOGN.PA.

Much of the optimism is attributable to the emergence of potential COVID-19 vaccines, he added.

Accor launched the debt issue earlier on Monday with a yield range of 0.70-1.2% for debt that will be convertible into Accor shares.

The deal is expected to price later today and investors have been told that any orders at a yield higher than 0.7% risk missing out on the transaction.

"We are regaining visibility on the medium-term prospects for companies such as Accor, and this is boosting demand for deals such as this," Arnould said, adding that demand for the Accor debt came from a mixture of hedge funds and longer-term investors such as asset managers.

An Accor spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the debt sale.

The improvement in financing conditions since the emergence of a number of potential COVID-19 vaccines has prompted companies such as German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE and shopping mall group Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield URW.AS to hit debt markets in recent days.

($1 = 0.8372 euros)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Yoruk Bahceli and David Goodman)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.