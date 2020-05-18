ACCP

Hotels group Accor secures 560 mln euros credit line, sees some signs of recovery

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

French hotel company Accor - one of many in the tourism sector to have been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus - said on Monday it had secured a new 560 million euros ($605.9 million) banking credit facility.

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - French hotel company Accor ACCP.PA - one of many in the tourism sector to have been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus - said on Monday it had secured a new 560 million euros ($605.9 million) banking credit facility.

Accor, whose hotels include Sofitel and Ibis, said the new credit facility had been underwritten by BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Crédit Agricole CIB CAGR.PA, Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC), Natixis CNAT.PA and Societe Generale SOGN.PA.

Accor added in a statement that it was seeing some "initial signs of business improvement", with revenues per available room (RevPAR) showing some recovery in China while more and more of its hotels were being re-opened.

($1 = 0.9242 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACCP CAGR CNAT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More