US Markets
ASAX

HotelPlanner, Reservations.com scrap $688 mln merger with Astrea SPAC

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Blank-check firm Astrea Acquisition Corp, travel tech company HotelPlanner and online hotel booking platform Reservations.com have mutually ended their $688 million merger deal, the parties said on Monday.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Astrea Acquisition Corp ASAX.O, travel tech company HotelPlanner and online hotel booking platform Reservations.com have mutually ended their $688 million merger deal, the parties said on Monday.

Shares of Astrea were up over 16% in early trading.

"All three companies believe that terminating the business combination is the best path forward for all parties," the companies said in a statement, without citing a reason.

HotelPlanner, Reservations.com and Astrea decided to merge in August last year, with the deal potentially resulting in cash proceeds of $120 million for the combined entity.

Astrea went public in a $150 million initial public offering in February last year. Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) typically have up to two years to hunt for a company to take public, failing which they must return their shareholders' money.

Last week, 3D printing firm Essentium Inc and telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies also ended their blank-check mergers, as inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions add to worries for companies seeking to go public through the SPAC route.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an IPO and puts it in a trust to merge with a private company and take it public.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular