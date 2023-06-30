News & Insights

Hotelbeds' shareholders hire Morgan Stanley, Evercore to ready IPO

June 30, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Buyout fund Cinven and Canadian pension fund CPPIB have hired Morgan Stanley and Evercore to prepare an initial public offering for Spain's Hotelbeds, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, confirming a report by Expansion newspaper.

Hotelbeds, a company based in Palma de Mallorca which sells hotels rooms to wholesale customers such as travel agencies and tour operators, is worth between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros ($4.89 billion-$5.97 billion), Expansion said.

Cinven and CPPIB, which bought Hotelbeds from German tourism group TUI TUI1n.DE in 2016 in a deal worth 1.17 billion euros, could opt for a direct sale, the newspaper said.

Spokespersons at Hotelbeds, CPPIB and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9209 euros)

