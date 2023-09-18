News & Insights

Hotelbeds interviews banks for more than $1.1 bln IPO –sources

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

September 18, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by Andres Gonzalez and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

By Andres Gonzalez and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hotelbeds is interviewing banks to lead the sale of more than 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) of shares in an initial public offering (IPO) next year, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Spanish travel technology firm, advised by Evercore EVR.N, is poised to appoint a couple of banks as global coordinators alongside Morgan Stanley MS.N after recently inviting pitches, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The company and its shareholders – which include private equity funds Cinven and EQT EQTAB.ST, as well as Canadian pension plan CPP Investments – are leaning towards Madrid as their preferred listing venue, one of them said.

Cinven, CPP Investments, EQT, Evercore and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Hotelbeds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deliberations are still preliminary, and plans may still be altered or dropped, the people cautioned.

Hotelbeds' shareholders had been considering a private sale as an alternative to an IPO, the people said.

Majorca-based Hotelbeds offers travel agencies, airlines and tour operators access to hotel rooms worldwide in what it describes as a "bedbank".

The tourism industry has seen a rebound since governments lifted travel restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotelbeds said it had its best fortnight ever in booking revenue earlier this year, recording a booking per second at peak times.

($1 = 0.9352 euros)

